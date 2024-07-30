Hagerty (HGTY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Hagerty to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $271.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.32 million. Hagerty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 1.82%. On average, analysts expect Hagerty to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HGTY stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.95. The stock had a trading volume of 9,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,012. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 182.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.22. Hagerty has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $11.47.

In other Hagerty news, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 3,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $28,702.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,408,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,526,210.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 3,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $28,702.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,408,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,526,210.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 5,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $46,872.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,400,160 shares in the company, valued at $30,737,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 302,814 shares of company stock valued at $3,144,480. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hagerty from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

