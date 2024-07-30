Hagerty (HGTY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Hagerty to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $271.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.32 million. Hagerty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 1.82%. On average, analysts expect Hagerty to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Hagerty Stock Performance
HGTY stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.95. The stock had a trading volume of 9,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,012. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 182.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.22. Hagerty has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $11.47.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hagerty from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Hagerty
About Hagerty
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hagerty
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Aerospace Stock Fires Up a Solid EPS Beat and Raises Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.