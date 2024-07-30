Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE HASI traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.98. The stock had a trading volume of 29,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 15.61 and a current ratio of 15.60. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.98.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 80.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on HASI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.36.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

