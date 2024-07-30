Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Shares Up 8.6%

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €163.00 ($177.17) and last traded at €162.40 ($176.52). 23,048 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 88,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at €149.50 ($162.50).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 8.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €165.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is €151.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.22.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. It operates through Liner Shipping; and Terminal & Infrastructure segments. The company's vessel and container fleets are used for dry and special cargo, dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo.

