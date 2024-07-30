Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) to Buyback $1.00 billion in Outstanding Stock

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 25th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HOG traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $38.38. 2,109,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,744,667. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $44.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.43. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.23. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HOG

About Harley-Davidson

(Get Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.