Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Haverty Furniture Companies to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.70 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 5.64%. On average, analysts expect Haverty Furniture Companies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HVT traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $28.31. 22,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.35. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $37.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 46.55%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HVT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

