Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Short Interest Up 8.4% in July

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the June 30th total of 1,660,000 shares. Approximately 13.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 160,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

HVT stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.65. The stock had a trading volume of 133,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,646. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.30. The firm has a market cap of $465.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.44. Haverty Furniture Companies has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $37.05.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.19). Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haverty Furniture Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haverty Furniture Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,048,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 59,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 30,894 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

