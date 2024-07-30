Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Shares Gap Up to $11.83

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.83, but opened at $12.25. Hawaiian shares last traded at $12.74, with a volume of 581,819 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Hawaiian from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Hawaiian from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Hawaiian Stock Up 5.1 %

Institutional Trading of Hawaiian

The firm has a market capitalization of $644.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 210.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. 70.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Ontario, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

