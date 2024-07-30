Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF) Short Interest Update

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,400 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the June 30th total of 290,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Hays Stock Performance
Shares of HAYPF stock remained flat at $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.35. Hays has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $1.38.
Hays Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hays
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.