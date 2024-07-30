Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF) Short Interest Update

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,400 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the June 30th total of 290,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Hays Stock Performance

Shares of HAYPF stock remained flat at $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.35. Hays has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $1.38.

Hays Company Profile

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as accountancy and finance, banking and capital markets, construction and property, contact centers, education, energy, oil and gas, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, life sciences, office support, procurement, resources and mining, retail, sales and marketing, sustainability, technology, and telecoms.

