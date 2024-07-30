Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 848,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Hayward were worth $12,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hayward by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,536,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,680 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,419,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,511,000 after buying an additional 662,795 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,670,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,920,000 after buying an additional 546,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Hayward by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,526,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,363,000 after acquiring an additional 491,971 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hayward by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 743,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after acquiring an additional 308,628 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Hayward

In other Hayward news, SVP Susan M. Canning sold 5,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,392.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Susan M. Canning sold 5,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,904 shares in the company, valued at $950,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $615,426.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,393.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,958. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hayward Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HAYW opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $16.04.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Hayward had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $212.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.33 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HAYW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hayward from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Hayward Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

