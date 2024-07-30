Head-To-Head Review: CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) and Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF)

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) and Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

CVRx has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Profound Medical has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.3% of CVRx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of Profound Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of CVRx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Profound Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVRx $39.29 million 5.10 -$41.20 million ($2.47) -3.75 Profound Medical $7.20 million 35.70 -$28.57 million ($1.29) -8.14

This table compares CVRx and Profound Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profound Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CVRx. Profound Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CVRx and Profound Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVRx -123.58% -66.05% -46.99% Profound Medical -386.63% -70.08% -53.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CVRx and Profound Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVRx 0 2 4 0 2.67 Profound Medical 0 0 3 1 3.25

CVRx currently has a consensus target price of $13.80, suggesting a potential upside of 48.87%. Profound Medical has a consensus target price of $15.31, suggesting a potential upside of 45.83%. Given CVRx’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CVRx is more favorable than Profound Medical.

Summary

CVRx beats Profound Medical on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVRx

CVRx, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure. It sells its products through direct sales force, as well as sales agents and independent distributors in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum. The company also offers Sonalleve, which combines real-time MRI and thermometry for the treatment of uterine fibroids, adenomyotic tissue, palliative pain treatment of bone metastases, osteoid osteoma, and management of benign tumors. Profound Medical Corp. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

