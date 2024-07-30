Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.23, Zacks reports.

Heartland BancCorp Trading Up 1.6 %

OTCMKTS:HLAN traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.95. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331. Heartland BancCorp has a one year low of $81.60 and a one year high of $91.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.23. The company has a market capitalization of $185.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Heartland BancCorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Heartland BancCorp from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising agricultural loans, commercial and business lending, home and personal loans, and title services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland BancCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland BancCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.