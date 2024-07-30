Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the June 30th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 706.0 days.

Heidelberg Materials Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLBZF traded down $5.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.88. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 336. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.52. Heidelberg Materials has a one year low of $69.44 and a one year high of $114.50.

Heidelberg Materials Company Profile

Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

