Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the June 30th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 706.0 days.
Heidelberg Materials Stock Down 5.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:HLBZF traded down $5.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.88. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 336. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.52. Heidelberg Materials has a one year low of $69.44 and a one year high of $114.50.
Heidelberg Materials Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Heidelberg Materials
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberg Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberg Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.