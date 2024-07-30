Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Shares Down 7.8%

Shares of Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) traded down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.25. 255,751 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 670,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

Hesai Group Trading Down 5.6 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.74 million for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 25.68%. On average, analysts predict that Hesai Group will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in Hesai Group in the 1st quarter valued at $5,323,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Hesai Group during the first quarter valued at $1,141,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Hesai Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,431,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Hesai Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,523,000. Finally, Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Hesai Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

