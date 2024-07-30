High Falls Advisors Inc Buys 11,201 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

High Falls Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,201 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Energy ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. High Falls Advisors Inc owned 0.09% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IXC traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,857. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $45.22.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

