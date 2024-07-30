High Falls Advisors Inc Has $1.01 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

High Falls Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 61.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,920 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.77. 1,048,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.35. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

