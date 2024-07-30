High Falls Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

High Falls Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,453 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $16,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,314,000. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 65,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS EFV traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.67. 1,399,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

