Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $33.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Highwoods Properties traded as high as $30.82 and last traded at $30.47, with a volume of 13251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.52.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.24.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.31). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $204.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Highwoods Properties’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.93%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Further Reading

