Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Sold by Institutional Venture Management XV LLC

Institutional Venture Management XV LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,222,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500,000 shares during the quarter. Hims & Hers Health comprises about 41.6% of Institutional Venture Management XV LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Institutional Venture Management XV LLC owned approximately 2.43% of Hims & Hers Health worth $80,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth $701,000. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at $86,836,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,126,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,857,000 after purchasing an additional 428,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3,444.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 214,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 208,621 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HIMS. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.07.

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $47,377.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,384,554.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,335 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $47,377.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,384,554.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $2,368,655.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 981,485 shares of company stock worth $18,604,404. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HIMS traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $21.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,341,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,455,276. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,120.00 and a beta of 1.08. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.51.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.37 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

