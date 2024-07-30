HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Short Interest Update

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,400 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the June 30th total of 114,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of HireQuest in a research note on Friday, July 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at HireQuest

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HireQuest

In other HireQuest news, CEO Richard Hermanns acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.64 per share, for a total transaction of $34,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,056,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,637,850.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders bought 16,413 shares of company stock worth $203,058 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in HireQuest by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in HireQuest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,047,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in HireQuest by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 267,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

HireQuest Stock Up 4.7 %

HireQuest stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,651. The company has a market cap of $188.72 million, a PE ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.03. HireQuest has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.87.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 million. HireQuest had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 9.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that HireQuest will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HireQuest Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It offers staffing services, including direct-dispatch, executive search, consultant, unskilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services, as well as commercial and non-CDL drivers, and skilled personnel in the medical and dental industries.

Recommended Stories

