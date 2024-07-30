HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Receives $13.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HRT. William Blair upgraded HireRight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on HireRight in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

HireRight Stock Performance

NYSE HRT opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.50 million, a P/E ratio of -57.44 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.99. HireRight has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.20 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HireRight

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of HireRight by 328.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter worth $14,668,000. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HireRight Company Profile

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers under the HireRight brand name. The company provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Featured Stories

