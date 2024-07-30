Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.

Hologic Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $79.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hologic has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $81.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.08.

Get Hologic alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $294,237.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,755,443.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HOLX. Citigroup upgraded Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens began coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hologic

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.