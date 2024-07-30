HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Announces Earnings Results

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01, Zacks reports. HomeStreet had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 8.97%.

HMST traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $14.01. The company had a trading volume of 45,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,298. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $15.82. The company has a market cap of $264.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.48.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HMST shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on HomeStreet from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

