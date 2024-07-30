HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Releases Earnings Results

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $114.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 million. HomeStreet had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%.

HomeStreet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HMST traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.00. 36,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,298. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $15.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HMST. StockNews.com started coverage on HomeStreet in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

