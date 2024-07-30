Horizen Price Down 14.4% Over Last Week (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.64 or 0.00014578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $147.15 million and $25.61 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00048019 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00040093 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000269 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,267,662 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

