Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Rating Increased to Hold at UBS Group

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Barclays upgraded Howden Joinery Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.
Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.
