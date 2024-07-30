Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Rating Increased to Hold at UBS Group

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Howden Joinery Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Shares of Howden Joinery Group stock opened at $46.58 on Friday. Howden Joinery Group has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $46.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.49.

(Get Free Report)

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.