Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Howmet Aerospace has increased its dividend by an average of 104.1% per year over the last three years. Howmet Aerospace has a dividend payout ratio of 6.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Howmet Aerospace to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.

NYSE:HWM traded up $10.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.24. 1,404,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,193,070. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $42.94 and a fifty-two week high of $94.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.46.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $2,748,055.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,342,306.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.76.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

