Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.53-2.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.40-7.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.32 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.530-2.570 EPS.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 12.3 %

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $93.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $42.94 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.20 and its 200-day moving average is $71.18.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.66%.

HWM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.76.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $2,748,055.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares in the company, valued at $18,342,306.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

