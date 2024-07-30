H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $57.83

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.83 and last traded at $57.82, with a volume of 30382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barrington Research raised their target price on H&R Block from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on H&R Block

H&R Block Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.68.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 224.81% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 29.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 44,975 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $2,453,386.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,860,656.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&R Block

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in H&R Block by 11.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,295,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,081,000 after purchasing an additional 558,076 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,270,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,614,000 after acquiring an additional 758,827 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,469,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,463,000 after acquiring an additional 79,759 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,605,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,133,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,851,000 after acquiring an additional 126,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.