Hyliion (HYLN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Hyliion to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.
Hyliion Stock Performance
Shares of HYLN stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $2.21. The stock had a trading volume of 209,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,227. Hyliion has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1.52.
About Hyliion
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hyliion
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Aerospace Stock Fires Up a Solid EPS Beat and Raises Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.