Hyliion (HYLN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Hyliion to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

Get Hyliion alerts:

Hyliion Stock Performance

Shares of HYLN stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $2.21. The stock had a trading volume of 209,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,227. Hyliion has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average is $1.52.

About Hyliion

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.