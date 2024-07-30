i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) Short Interest Update

i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,720,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the June 30th total of 26,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of i-80 Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in i-80 Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of i-80 Gold by 271.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31,425 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of i-80 Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in i-80 Gold by 265.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 32,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in i-80 Gold by 351.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 28,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

i-80 Gold Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IAUX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 253,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.30. i-80 Gold has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $2.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

i-80 Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.41 million during the quarter. i-80 Gold had a negative net margin of 115.35% and a negative return on equity of 20.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that i-80 Gold will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of i-80 Gold from $4.25 to $3.50 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

About i-80 Gold

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. The Company's principal assets are the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree project located within the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

Featured Stories

