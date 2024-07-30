Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Short Interest Update

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the June 30th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 298,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Iberdrola Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IBDRY traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.90. 40,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,449. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.88. The company has a market cap of $84.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. Iberdrola has a 52-week low of $41.24 and a 52-week high of $54.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

About Iberdrola

Further Reading

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates electricity from renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and conventional nuclear, as well as through batteries.

