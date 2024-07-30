ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of 15.000-15.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 15.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.5 billion-$8.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.6 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $346.00 price target on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ICON Public from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $349.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on ICON Public from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICON Public currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $352.56.

Get ICON Public alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ICON Public

ICON Public Stock Performance

Shares of ICLR opened at $329.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $221.20 and a 52 week high of $347.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $322.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. ICON Public had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. ICON Public’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ICON Public

(Get Free Report)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.