Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 2.8% of Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $30,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. City State Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,661.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $168.65. The company had a trading volume of 820,289 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.