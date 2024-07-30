Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Has $15.12 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises 1.4% of Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $15,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:IYW traded down $2.76 on Tuesday, hitting $141.38. The company had a trading volume of 940,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,794. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $100.84 and a 52 week high of $158.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.90.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

