Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $4.96 Million Investment in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 94,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 927.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Stock Performance

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.71. 385,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,278. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.54 and a 12-month high of $52.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.19.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

