Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 103,025 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 35.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 189,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 103,025 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 65,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 7,912 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,818,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 317,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after buying an additional 94,984 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 221.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 251,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after buying an additional 173,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $21.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,311,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,214,903. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.67.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

Get Our Latest Report on Kinder Morgan

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $455,026.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $534,841.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $534,841.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.