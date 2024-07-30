ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Purchased by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 109.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,485 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 1.14% of ICU Medical worth $29,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco purchased a new position in ICU Medical in the first quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 75.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 731.5% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 341.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in ICU Medical by 681.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICUI stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,840. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.37 and a 200-day moving average of $105.94. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.28 and a twelve month high of $179.01.

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $566.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ICU Medical news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 12,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $1,303,429.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 12,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $1,303,429.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ben Sousa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.55, for a total value of $211,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,220.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,839 shares of company stock worth $1,546,014. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised ICU Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

