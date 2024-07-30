IDP Education Limited (OTCMKTS:IDPUF) Short Interest Update

IDP Education Limited (OTCMKTS:IDPUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,579,800 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the June 30th total of 1,314,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15,798.0 days.

IDP Education Price Performance

IDPUF remained flat at $8.34 during trading on Tuesday. IDP Education has a twelve month low of $8.34 and a twelve month high of $8.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average of $9.62.

IDP Education Company Profile

IDP Education Limited engages in the placement of students into education institutions in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, New Zealand, and Ireland. Its services include counselling, application processing, pre-departure guidance, student placement and examinations, English language teaching, client relations, online student recruitment, as well as examinations support and shared services.

