Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP Trims Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP lessened its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 68.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324,618 shares during the period. Clorox makes up 2.2% of Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Clorox worth $22,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of Clorox by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Clorox by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,516,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,900. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.25, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.39. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $169.14.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 248.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.13.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

