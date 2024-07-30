IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,500 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the June 30th total of 169,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
IMCD Stock Performance
Shares of IMDZF remained flat at $137.20 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.01. IMCD has a 52-week low of $114.72 and a 52-week high of $180.78.
About IMCD
