IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,500 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the June 30th total of 169,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of IMDZF remained flat at $137.20 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.01. IMCD has a 52-week low of $114.72 and a 52-week high of $180.78.

IMCD N.V. distributes, markets, and sells specialty chemicals and ingredients in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides adhesives, core materials, filler reinforcements, flame retardants, masterbatch, modifiers, operating materials, pigments, plasticizers, processing aids, PUR raw materials, rubber elastomers, solvents, stabilizers, thermoplastic elastomers, thermoplastics, thermoplastics, and other additives.

