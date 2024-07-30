Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) Short Interest Update

Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,700 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the June 30th total of 82,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Imperium Technology Group Trading Down 10.3 %

OTCMKTS:IPGGF traded down 0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching 0.28. The company had a trading volume of 12,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,258. Imperium Technology Group has a 52 week low of 0.21 and a 52 week high of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.50.

About Imperium Technology Group

Imperium Technology Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the online gaming, cloud computing and data storage, Esports, property investment, and money lending businesses; and provision of household products in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, East and South Asia, and internationally.

