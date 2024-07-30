Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF) Short Interest Update

Imperium Technology Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,700 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the June 30th total of 82,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Imperium Technology Group Trading Down 10.3 %
OTCMKTS:IPGGF traded down 0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching 0.28. The company had a trading volume of 12,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,258. Imperium Technology Group has a 52 week low of 0.21 and a 52 week high of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.50.
About Imperium Technology Group
