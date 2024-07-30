Incline Global Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Incline Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 48,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,875,000. Corpay comprises about 4.7% of Incline Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at $2,431,089,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at $1,429,445,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at $1,355,377,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at $553,279,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at $359,436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Corpay Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Corpay stock traded up $4.05 on Tuesday, hitting $297.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,449. Corpay, Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.39 and a 52-week high of $319.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $271.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. Corpay had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The business had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPAY. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Corpay from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Corpay from $330.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corpay from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Corpay from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Corpay in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.91.

Corpay Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

See Also

