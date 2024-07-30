Incline Global Management LLC Sells 168,006 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Incline Global Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,006 shares during the quarter. News comprises about 4.8% of Incline Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Incline Global Management LLC owned 0.10% of News worth $15,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of News by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 104,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in News in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in News by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 230,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 27,324 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of News by 3,107.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 59,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 57,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of News by 164.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 44,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 27,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWSA traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.42. 2,344,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,721,965. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.03. News Co. has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $28.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 76.17 and a beta of 1.33.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. News had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

