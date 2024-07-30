Incline Global Management LLC Trims Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Incline Global Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 47,166 shares during the quarter. Yum! Brands accounts for 3.4% of Incline Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Incline Global Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $10,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 79.8% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 165.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,073 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $969,991.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,160,066.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $859,222.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $969,991.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,879 shares in the company, valued at $23,160,066.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,398 shares of company stock worth $4,552,727. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded up $1.74 on Tuesday, hitting $132.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,387,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,783. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $143.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.97. The company has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

