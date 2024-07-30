Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 0.4% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $430,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.0% in the first quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 26.7% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 47,025 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $18,039,000 after acquiring an additional 9,915 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 22,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of HD stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $363.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,788,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The company has a market capitalization of $360.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Home Depot from $374.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.80.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

