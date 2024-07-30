Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $351.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,354,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,140. The company has a fifty day moving average of $308.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $232.06 and a 12 month high of $356.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

