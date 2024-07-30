Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $325,000 Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STE. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $1,061,333.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $1,061,333.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total value of $469,831.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,085.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,762 shares of company stock worth $1,798,477 over the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.60.

STE traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,091. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $195.47 and a twelve month high of $254.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.10 and a beta of 0.83.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 54.45%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

