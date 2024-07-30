Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,922 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in HDFC Bank by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,594,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $912,313,000 after buying an additional 1,326,574 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 16.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,269,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,542 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 9,456,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,203 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 24.1% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 8,824,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,667,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,679,000 after purchasing an additional 133,791 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HDB traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,736,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,907. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $52.16 and a one year high of $69.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.79. The stock has a market cap of $111.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.92.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 14.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.7008 per share. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 18.40%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HDB shares. StockNews.com lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

