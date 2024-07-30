Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,170 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.07. 16,496,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,848,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The company has a market capitalization of $131.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.81, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $6,083,974.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,750.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,135,984 shares of company stock valued at $78,213,297 in the last ninety days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on UBER. Wolfe Research began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Melius began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

