Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Purchases 174 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for approximately 0.5% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Chubb by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $11,648,059.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,552 shares of company stock worth $12,149,985 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair lowered shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.79.

Chubb Stock Up 1.8 %

CB traded up $4.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $276.66. 1,740,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $262.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.12. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $198.10 and a 1 year high of $277.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.12 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

